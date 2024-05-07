ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $4.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.29 million, a PE ratio of -18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.66. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $6.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.80 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 18.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 317,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 49,542 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth about $365,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ACCO Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,251,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 111,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

