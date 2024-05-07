ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Acquires 85,000 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 931,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Barclays accounts for 0.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Barclays by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,121,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,134 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 220,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCS stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,252,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,841,354. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.39). Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.2671 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

