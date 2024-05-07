ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Has $864,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.48. 1,656,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,685. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $261.07. The firm has a market cap of $384.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

