ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Increases Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the quarter. IAC comprises 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAC. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 23.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 39.7% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in IAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.23.

Shares of IAC stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.25. 956,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,168. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $69.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.34.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 6.09%. Research analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

