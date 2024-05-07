ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lowered its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EARN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 75.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 75,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at $392,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth about $184,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $3,610,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 20.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE EARN traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 166,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,536. The company has a market capitalization of $140.13 million, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $7.64.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is currently 369.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EARN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

