ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Sells 99,119 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,844,854 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 99,119 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up approximately 7.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.51% of General Motors worth $209,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp increased its position in General Motors by 173.8% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.24. 6,483,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,981,746. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Barclays boosted their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

