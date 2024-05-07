ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Trims Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC cut its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,392,151 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,502,881 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group Public makes up about 4.5% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $133,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.52. 2,758,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,730,600. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $12.01.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.