Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,340 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 517.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 19.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADX opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $19.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

