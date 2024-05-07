ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.56), Yahoo Finance reports. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,313.37% and a negative net margin of 344.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Down 9.2 %

ADCT opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $368.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.69. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $6.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

