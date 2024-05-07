ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target Cut to $8.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADCT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. ADC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. The company has a market cap of $368.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.69.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56). ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.15% and a negative return on equity of 1,313.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 613.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 134,186 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,178,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after acquiring an additional 128,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

