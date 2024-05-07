Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADUS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $97.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $104.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.44.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 289,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after buying an additional 25,910 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth approximately $715,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 148.5% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

