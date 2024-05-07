Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADNT. Bank of America lowered their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Adient alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADNT

Adient Stock Up 2.6 %

Adient stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. Adient has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adient will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adient

In other Adient news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $336,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,931.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adient

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 20.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.