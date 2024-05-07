ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. ADMA Biologics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. On average, analysts expect ADMA Biologics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.95. 583,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,259. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Steve Elms sold 183,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,099,878.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,577,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,490,095.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 639,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,169. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

