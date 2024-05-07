Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,748 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Adobe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $494.79. 1,135,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,032. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.89 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $221.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $507.00 and a 200-day moving average of $561.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

