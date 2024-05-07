Advantage Solutions (ADV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts expect Advantage Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. Advantage Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Advantage Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advantage Solutions news, COO Jack Anthony Pestello bought 10,000 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 146,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,099.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.