AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.48. AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.350-4.550 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.43.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of ACM stock traded down $2.77 on Tuesday, reaching $93.52. The company had a trading volume of 434,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,772. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average is $89.67. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $98.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 207.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is 195.56%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

