AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Price Down 4.1% on Disappointing Earnings

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $91.50 and last traded at $92.35. Approximately 119,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 717,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.29.
The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.
AECOM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.56%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in AECOM by 3.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 743,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,731,000 after purchasing an additional 61,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AECOM by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
AECOM Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.67.
AECOM Company Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
