Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.
Aegon Stock Performance
NYSE:AEG opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48.
Aegon Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.
Further Reading
