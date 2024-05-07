Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 51.5% per year over the last three years. Affiliated Managers Group has a dividend payout ratio of 0.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $24.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $157.69. The stock had a trading volume of 46,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,129. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $169.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMG

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.