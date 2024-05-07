Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.36. 100,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,962. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $169.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.53 and its 200-day moving average is $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

