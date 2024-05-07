AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE MITT opened at $6.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.98. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Insider Activity

In other AG Mortgage Investment Trust news, CEO Thomas Durkin purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 372,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,731.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.9% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 149,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

