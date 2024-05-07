AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) CEO Acquires $25,308.89 in Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas K. Equels acquired 61,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $25,308.89. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,055.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AIM ImmunoTech Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 393,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,139. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 121.69% and a negative net margin of 14,337.62%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

