Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $15.84. Air Transport Services Group shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 126,884 shares traded.

The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.77 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 35.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 49.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Up 13.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $983.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

