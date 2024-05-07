Airbnb (ABNB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Airbnb has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. On average, analysts expect Airbnb to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $162.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.18 and its 200-day moving average is $144.81. The stock has a market cap of $104.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,545,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total transaction of $1,441,564.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,949,682.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 396,874 shares of company stock worth $63,712,671 over the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

