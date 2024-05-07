Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Position Raised by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,111,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,769. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $1,441,564.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,949,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total transaction of $96,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 220,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,505,554.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $1,441,564.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,949,682.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,874 shares of company stock worth $63,712,671. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

