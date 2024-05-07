AJOVista LLC Invests $38,000 in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the third quarter worth $129,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 66.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NGS opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.49 million, a PE ratio of 60.82 and a beta of 1.12. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.90 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.37%. Analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

