AJOVista LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter worth $241,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 42.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the third quarter worth about $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $79.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

