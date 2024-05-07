AJOVista LLC Purchases New Stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Powell Industries by 121.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 73,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

POWL stock opened at $161.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.16. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $197.87.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.45 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 12.05%. Powell Industries’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on POWL

Insider Transactions at Powell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $908,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 714,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,168,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $908,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 714,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,168,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $871,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,688,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,462,950.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,850,830. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.