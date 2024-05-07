AJOVista LLC Purchases Shares of 2,525 The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

The Pennant Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.32 million, a PE ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.01. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $145.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.79 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

