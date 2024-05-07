AJOVista LLC Takes $40,000 Position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 384,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,707,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORIC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

ORIC stock opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). Equities analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

