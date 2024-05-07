Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Trading Up 7.9%

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $230.61 and last traded at $230.61. Approximately 1,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 8,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ALX

Alexander’s Price Performance

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.44. The company has a quick ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 90.14%.

Institutional Trading of Alexander’s

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Alexander’s by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexander’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.