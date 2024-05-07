Algorand Price Reaches $0.20 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $62.11 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00057699 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00020165 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00014432 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,145,269,038 coins. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

