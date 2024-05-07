Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,723 shares in the last quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $151,726,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,508,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,318,000 after buying an additional 1,389,233 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.49.

BABA stock opened at $81.57 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.11.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

