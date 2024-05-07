Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 2.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $114.00 to $113.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alibaba Group traded as low as $78.82 and last traded at $79.18. Approximately 6,768,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 17,808,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.55.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BABA. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,937,000 after buying an additional 16,625 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $201.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

