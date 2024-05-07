Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.67 and last traded at $53.67. 37,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 268,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.26.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.75.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,306,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 71,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

