Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,256.00

Alliance Trust (LON:ATST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,256 ($15.78) and last traded at GBX 1,252 ($15.73), with a volume of 250283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,236 ($15.53).

Alliance Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The company has a market cap of £3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 864.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,212.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,131.37.

Alliance Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 6.62 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $6.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,748.25%.

Alliance Trust Company Profile

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

