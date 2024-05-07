Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC Trims Stock Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNT)

Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC trimmed its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF makes up 0.3% of Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC owned about 17.06% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JUNT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Kaye Capital Management acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.53. 4,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,754. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $29.53.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF (JUNT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. JUNT was launched on May 31, 2023 and is managed by Allianz.

