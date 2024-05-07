Allianz SE (ALIZY) to Issue Dividend of $1.03 on May 28th

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 1.0334 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Allianz’s previous dividend of $0.87.

Allianz Stock Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.12. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Allianz had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $27.54 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

