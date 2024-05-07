Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Price Up 5.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $374.00 to $375.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alpha Metallurgical Resources traded as high as $313.55 and last traded at $313.55. Approximately 23,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 238,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.64.
Separately, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Research Report on AMR
Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,857,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $139,291,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth $28,239,000. Dalal Street LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.7% during the third quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 441,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,673,000 after acquiring an additional 78,861 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 180.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,081,000 after acquiring an additional 74,583 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $334.71 and a 200 day moving average of $324.80.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.61 by ($0.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $17.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 29.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Metallurgical Resources
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.