Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Price Up 5.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $374.00 to $375.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alpha Metallurgical Resources traded as high as $313.55 and last traded at $313.55. Approximately 23,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 238,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.64.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AMR

Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 6,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.71, for a total value of $2,450,807.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 6,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.71, for a total value of $2,450,807.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David J. Stetson sold 30,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.30, for a total value of $12,041,256.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $55,479,986 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,857,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $139,291,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth $28,239,000. Dalal Street LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.7% during the third quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 441,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,673,000 after acquiring an additional 78,861 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 180.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,081,000 after acquiring an additional 74,583 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $334.71 and a 200 day moving average of $324.80.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.61 by ($0.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $17.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 29.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.