Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the software’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $83.02 on Friday. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $92.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 922.44, a PEG ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $910,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,032.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 375 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $31,368.75. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $910,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,032.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,830 shares of company stock worth $13,876,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the software’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 31.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the software’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

