Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Raised to C$26.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s current price.

ALS has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.14.

Shares of TSE ALS traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 19,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 11.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.17. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$16.11 and a twelve month high of C$22.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 110.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of C$16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.85 million. Research analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.3739763 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

