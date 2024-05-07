Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Webster Financial by 17.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.23.

Insider Activity

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,658. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:WBS opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.