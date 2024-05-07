Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $2,825,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,697,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 45,246 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.41. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $80.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

View Our Latest Report on HWM

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.