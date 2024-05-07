Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,637 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Graphic Packaging worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

