Amalgamated Bank Has $5.09 Million Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 132.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in American Financial Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 7,616.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $317,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,684.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $135,455.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $317,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $959,684.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,746 over the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $130.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.79. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $137.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.37.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

