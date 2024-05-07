Amalgamated Bank Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD stock opened at $183.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.87 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,522.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total value of $422,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,522.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,784 shares of company stock worth $770,924 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SSD. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

