Amalgamated Bank Has $5.50 Million Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 119,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,447 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,479 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 890.6% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 116,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 104,650 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Range Resources by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles G. Griffie purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,983.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles G. Griffie bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,983.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,370 shares in the company, valued at $844,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RRC opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.85. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.62.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

