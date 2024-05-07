Amalgamated Bank Has $5.82 Million Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,908,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,724,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of JLL opened at $191.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.43. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $200.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.