Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,578 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PVH were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in PVH by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $550,762,000 after acquiring an additional 987,957 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PVH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,080,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,186,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,391,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,219,000 after acquiring an additional 138,952 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PVH by 51.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 422,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,332,000 after purchasing an additional 143,832 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $114.57 on Tuesday. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.49.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.38%.

PVH declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PVH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Insider Activity

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

