Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,950 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.23.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.60, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $77.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average is $58.18.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -242.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.